Roger Daniel wants team unity at Commonwealth Games

Roger Daniel

JELANI BECKLES

EXPERIENCED NATIONAL rifle-shooter Roger Daniel wants the TT team to work together as one unit, when the team competes at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from Wednesday to April 15.

Daniel will be one of five shooters representing TT at the Games. Also flying the TT flag in the discipline will be Rhodney Allen, Marlon Moses, Michael Perez and Delborn Joseph.

Daniel will compete in the 10-metre air pistol, the 25m rapid fire and the 50m pistol. The multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, who will be heading to his fifth edition of the Games, believes he has a chance of medalling. “I just expect to go and do the best I could do. I am not placing any great amount of pressure on myself...once I execute my technique properly and execute what I did in training, put it out there I think I will be up on the podium celebrating,” Daniel said.

Daniel said it is important for the TT team to collaborate and exchange ideas because it will help the overall performance of the team.

Daniel said, “The support is always important because being out there it is a mental battle. There are many times there are things that can throw you off and you always need somebody to talk too and bounce things off. Sometimes you have teammates in the same sport.

You (can) talk about the sport (with others and) you might develop a new perspective in doing something so it is important as a team we go forward (together). We support the runners, we support the boxers.”

Daniel is one of the most experienced athletes on the Commonwealth Games squad. He said it is great to encourage youngsters to get involved in the sport of shooting and other sports as well.

“I feel good (to inspire people), not only in my sport I encourage them but I encourage them in other sporting activities as well. I think you could develop the future by putting them in sport and help develop the mind.

“Discipline in terms of the training (is important) because you have to be disciplined to train as everything else. I encourage the youngsters to get into sports that you are inclined to or where you feel you could excel in.”