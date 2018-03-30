Police speak with Sheron’s widow

Rachael Sukhdeo, wife of murdered car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo.

NALINEE SEELAL

POLICE met briefly with Rachael Sukhdeo, widow of murdered businessman Sheron Sukhdeo, at the Chaguanas Police Station on Wednesday.

Sukhdeo went to the station around 9 am to apply for permission to cremate her husband at Waterloo today. Afterwards the mother of three met briefly with Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region II) officers.

Sukhdeo co-operated but reportedly asked police to let her to perform the final rites, after which she will make herself available to be fully interviewed. She told police she was busy with the arrangements and needed time to compose herself to deal with the murder of her husband.

Yesterday, Central Division police said they will be maintaining a heavy presence at the funeral and the cremation site. Sheron’s relatives said the body was being kept at Dass Funeral Home and Sukhdeo had told close relatives that when he died he wanted a grand send-off.

He also requested an elaborate casket and said he wanted his funeral under Hindu rites and a cremation in Waterloo.

A source at the funeral home said yesterday the casket has already been chosen by Sheron’s relatives, describing it as one of the more high-end caskets. It is said to have cost $56,000.