PM urges citizens to help the nation

HELP the nation and support others striving to do so, urged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his Easter Message.

“Now, more than ever, as the nation continues to experience many challenges, we are called to exhibit the characteristics of generosity and dedication to service. We acknowledge and pray for those who faithfully put themselves on the front lines and those who labour tirelessly for the benefit of the nation. This is also the season where we remember the sick and consider the deprived and the needy in our communities. Let us not withhold our hands from doing well when it is in our power to do so, especially for those who do not have the wherewithal to fend for themselves.”

As we give ourselves to prayer and contemplation, he said, every citizen must be resolute in their desire to contribute to the advancement of our society.

“Let us continue to be inspired by the passion of Jesus and the steadfastness of his beliefs.”

He offered greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Good Friday, which he said commemorates the death of Jesus Christ on the cross at Calvary as one of the most significant events in the Christian calendar.

“On this day, we remember the suffering of Christ as he sacrificed his life and subjected himself to the punishment of crucifixion. We continue to be inspired by Christ’s love and humility in yielding himself to the will of the Father.” Rowley said although tradition dictates church bells should cease to ring and altars are left bare, the day is also viewed a triumphant day.

“Without the shedding of blood, the Book of Hebrews tells us, there would be no remission of sin. While the cruelty of his death is cause for sober contemplation, we can also rejoice in the fact that it was the beginning of Christ’s triumphant victory over death and the grave.”

Rowley said thousands of Christians in our nation will spend time in prayerful devotion, performing the Stations of the Cross or in customary fasting.

“Christ’s example allows us to be compassionate in our daily lives and to think of others before ourselves. We are encouraged to become our brothers’ keepers and to understand the value of placing the collective good above individual gain.”