Phoenix launches reggae track

Wendell Oliver, musician and artist, released his latest track called I’m Feeling Good.

AT only five years old, Wendell Oliver sang with his mother at church on Sunday. This was the beginning of his musical journey. He recently launched his latest reggae track entitled I’m Feeling Good.

The 31-year-old Arima artist, musician, dancer, singer and composer pursued his passion throughout his schooling, participating in his school choirs at both primary and secondary levels (Arouca Government Primary and Malabar Composite High School). Oliver would sing solos in some of the pieces they performed.

In a release sent to Newsday, Oliver said they would compete in the genre of calypso, parang or modern-day pop, copping either first or second place in internal and external schools competitions.

Apart from singing in the choir and at church, he said his musical abilities were also developed during his formative years, after receiving a pair of drums from his father, Clarence Oliver, who is also musically-inclined.

Oliver furthered his musical skill set by studying sound engineering after graduating from the Malabar Composite High School. He was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps and then pursued a diploma in industrial trade at National Skill Development Programme/Metal Industries Company (NSDP/MIC).

He has been singing professionally now for over ten years and has sung songs such as Baby Love and Mrs Arouca. His friends called him Phoenix because of his “stick-to-it-iveness” and hard work. He has been described by his former teachers as a “trendsetter” and inspiration to his peers.

Oliver credits Victor and Cecil Carr (Jr), his uncles, as mentors, as well as his stepfather Joseph Bando, primary school teacher Bill Edwards, high school teachers Paula Weeks and Scott Johnson as well as his late grandfather Cecil Carr.

His musical inspirations include General Grant, Shurwayne Winchester,

Timothy “Baron” Watkins, Lionel Richie, Sade, the late Michael Jackson and Bob Marley.

I’m Feeling Good was done on the Righteous Rebels rhythm, and produced by Master Mike of Tuff Nut Studio. It also features two upcoming artists, Shamicka and Lavana.