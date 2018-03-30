MSJ calls for full disclosure from Dillon

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) has called on National Security Minister Edmund Dillon to “immediately provide full disclosure” into allegations of fraud made against him in a US civil court.

The case involving Dillon, who is also Point Fortin MP, revolves around allegations of “elder financial abuse, exploitation and fraud.” Dillon is accused of defrauding 88-year-old Neville Piper of a high-rise condominium in Manhattan, New York.

In a media release, MSJ political leader David Abdulah observed that Dillon, who has denied the allegations, has not furnished any documents to support his claim.

“In order for the public of TT to be aware of all the facts and therefore for us to be clear as to whether or not Minister Dillon engaged in any wrong doing, there must be full disclosure. The onus is therefore on Mr Dillon to provide that full disclosure. It must be done immediately so as to avoid any further speculation or confusion,” Abdulah said.