Jamaica defeat TT in Regional Under-15
TRINIDAD AND Tobago lost by 29 runs, on the Duckworth-Lewis method, against Jamaica in Round Two of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-15 tournament at Kensington Cricket Club in Jamaica, yesterday.
In a rain-affected innings, Jamaica were dismissed for 149 in 46 overs. Chasing a revised target of 159 the match was hanging on a knife’s edge with TT on 95/5. However, TT were bowled out for 129 with Jordan Johnson grabbing 5/35 for the Jamaicans. For TT, Rajeev Ramnath hit 22 and Justin Jagessar scored 18.
In the opening round TT defeated Barbados by five wickets.
In other matches yesterday, Guyana defeated Leeward Islands by 79 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method. Guyana scored 148 all out before Leeward Islands were dismissed for 69 in 24.1 overs chasing a revised total of 151. Barbados were also winners in round two with a seven-wicket win over Windward Islands. Windward Islands scored 117, before Barbados got to 121/3.
Round three will be played tomorrow.
Round Three Fixtures –
Barbados vs Jamaica, Chedwin Park; Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands, Jamalco Cricket Ground; TT vs Guyana, Windalco Cricket Ground.