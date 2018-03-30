Hibiscus hammer Cricket Lovers in Women’s 50-over clash

Felicia Walters

HIBISCUS hammered Cricket Lovers by 167 runs, on March 18, in their Round Eight Premiership encounter, as the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) Sunday League continued.

At the Eddie Hart Ground in Tacarigua, Hibiscus amassed a huge total of 219 runs for the loss of only one wicket, off 31 overs, with Rachel Vincent smashing an unbeaten 102 while Shari John was not out on 62.

Cricket Lovers made virtually no effort to keep the game alive, as they were bundled out for 52, courtesy of Alice Collins, who took three wickets for three runs, and Anna Marie Pereira, who got 3/15.

At the Bamboo Recreation Ground in Valsayn, Preysal Phoenix trounced Players by 113 runs.

Batting first, Preysal Phoenix tallied 176/6 off 45 overs with Felicia Walters topscoring with 54 while Samantha Bissoon contributed 30. Petrina Walcott returned figures of 2/34 for Players.

Leandra Ramdeen snapped up 7/17 and Shenelle Lord 2/7 as Players were bundled out for 63. Nadia Mohammed was the only person to offer resistance with the bat, with 21.

The other Premiership fixture saw Moosai defeating Technocrats by 42 runs at New Settlement, Caroni.

Amanda Samaroo notched 65, Kibynia Alexander 38 and Kamara Ragoobar 20 as Moosai scored 181/7 off 45 overs.

Bowling for Technocrats, Stephanie Ragoonath had 2/24, Jodian Morgan 2/30 and Aleysha Gomez 2/43.

Morgan returned with the bat to score 52 but it was not enough as Technocrats were dismissed for 139.

Stephanie Ragoonath scored 22 and Stacy-Ann King 19 for Technocrats while, on the bowling front for Moosai, Alexander snapped up 4/26 and Jerveena Pollucksingh 3/32.

Other Results –

Championship

Division –

At Couva East Secondary Ground: ACHIEVERS 120/3 (16 overs) – Shanta Roopchan 46 not out, Tiffany Assoon 23 vs JFK 39/5 (16 overs) – Daylia Alexander 2/9. Achievers won by 81 runs.

At Brickfield Recreation Ground: WATERLOO ALLSTARS 50 (25 overs) – Selina Isaac 12 not out; Sharika Sinanan 2/4, Krystal Cabralis 2/6, Salisha Heraldo 2/13 vs CRICKET DIVAS 51/0 (5.2 overs) – Stacey Bolah 30 not out, Trisha Marquis 16 not out. Cricket Divas won by 10 wickets.