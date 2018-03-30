Diner en Blanc

Diner en Blanc in Port of Spain last year.

LE Dîner en Blanc returns to Port of Spain on May 5. For the third consecutive year, the Dîner d’Épicure (Epicurean Dinner) initiative will again be celebrated simultaneously in several cites around the world, with an aim to seat as many diners as possible.

The worldwide phenomenon is an annual secret affair that promises another evening of elegance in Port of Spain, as it takes over an undisclosed public space that will only be revealed minutes before the start of the event.

Produced by Ultimate Events Ltd, over 700 foodies and fashion enthusiasts have attended the event in the past.

As usual groups of guests, all dressed in white, gather at specific points across the city, and guided by Le Dîner en Blanc volunteers, they move either by foot or bus to the selected location.

Patrons can bring picnic baskets to eat and celebrate amid music and entertainment as well as dancing after dinner. However, there are terms and conditions to which patrons must conform. For instance, once confirmed, patron’s participation is expected, whether in rain or sun, said a media release.

Also, the dress code must be white only, so too the table settings.

Those patrons who opt out of bringing a picnic basket can go for a catered picnic basket which must be reserved online during the initial ticket registration.