$8.68m in ganja up in smoke
POLICE who went to Maracas/St Joseph searching for two bodies which were reported to be seen in a bushy area earlier this week found and destroyed an estimated $8.68 million in marijuana on Tuesday in Maracas/St Joseph.
Sources told Newsday that on Monday, at about 10 am police responded to a report of two bodies being discovered in the bushes of Maracas/St Joseph off Wharf Road, but when they went to the area, the found nothing.
Members of the Northern Division Task Force, the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit and the Air Support Unit returned to the forested area two miles off Wharf Road, and while there, they came across eight marijuana fields with 8,680 fully grown marijuana trees, and two beds of seedlings.
The trees and seedlings were destroyed, but no one was arrested. The exercise was led by ACP Mc Donald Jacob and Snr Supt Michael Daniel under the supervision of ASP Leon Haynes.