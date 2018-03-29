Williams to get 13th acting appointment

Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams.

NALINEE SEELAL

Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams who was given a three month extension to act as Commissioner last December is expected to receive a 13th extension today by members of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The Acting Commissioner’s extension ends at midnight on Saturday. Yesterday sources revealed that due to the delay by the special select committee (SSC) to submit its findings to the House of Representatives on the last PSC’s choice on the Permanent appointments for CoP and Deputy Commissioners the PSC will have to proceed with offering the Acting CoP his 13th acting appointment. Yesterday the House of Representatives met to consider the notification of the President to confirm the appointment of the newest member to the PSC, Bliss Seepersad.

A government source said the PSC will have no other choice but to extend the acting appointment pending the report of the SSC and the way forward in deciding whether to accept the commission’s decision of their nominees or to move towards re-doing the entire selection process. Earlier this year the PSC submitted the names of acting DCPs Deodat Dulalchan and Harold Phillip as their choice for Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners. Government rejected the PSC’s choices and appointed a Special Select Committee to probe whether there were any discrepancies by the PSC in coming to their decision. Yesterday police officers reported receiving Whatsapp messages that the acting CoP had been sent on all his leave and acting Deputy Commissioner Harold Phillip was taking over as the acting Commissioner. However, several executive officers dispelled this rumour that Williams will be having a conference with all his executive officers at 9.30 am today.