Weekes awoman of excellence

THE EDITOR: Just on the heels of International Women’s Day with the hashtag #pressforprogress, TT inaugurated its first female President, Paula-Mae Weekes.

On this historic occasion citizens stood proudly at attention as we welcomed our sixth President.

The Government impressed the nation with this recommendation and received unanimous support from the Electoral College. One nominee for a presidency in a democratic society is an indication of the exceptional reputation of Weekes.

A unanimous vote at the Electoral College registered our first female President. However, another level of the reality really came when Weekes was announced as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

While witnessing the inspection of the parade and hearing the 21-gun salute, the population became truly awakened to the level of power given to a woman for the first time in our nation’s history.

Citizens can feel fulfilled knowing that the #pressforprogress theme was achieved at the highest level. It establishes the maturity of our society when the Government led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley can identify the best person for the job and nominate her for the position.

Weekes’ speech evidenced her ability to carry out the functions of President in a distinguished and unbiased manner. Her call for all citizens to be a light in society and work together to make this country a better place was inspiring.

Encouraging all those who go to work to actually get some work done was also an indication that discipline, production and tolerance were the order of the day.

Weekes’ opening remarks included that each President must define the unique contribution they will bring to the office. Let this be an inspiration to every boy and girl in our republic as our society is open to rewarding excellence and we encourage our women in particular to continue pressing for progress.

RONALD HUGGINS

social media officer PNM