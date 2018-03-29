TT Under-19 women cricketers win twice

TT made a convincing start to the Regional Invitational Under-19 Women’s T20 tournament, as a half century by Shania Abdool guided the home team to a nine-wicket win over Guyana at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, yesterday.

TT restricted Guyana to 91 for seven off 20 overs with Leandra Ramdeen (2/12), Alysha Gomez (2/12) and Steffie Soogrim (2/16) all grabbing two wickets. S Gajnabi was the best batter for Guyana scoring 49.

Abdool cracked 50 not out off 58 deliveries with eight fours to guide TT to 92/1 off 14.5 overs. Gomez was also among the runs scoring an unbeaten 18, while Anjali Goordeen pitched in with 15.

In the afternoon, TT continued their winning form with a eight-wicket win over Barbados. Barbados scored 59/7 before TT posted 62/2 in 10.2 overs.

Guyana got past Windward Islands by one wicket. T Thomas scored 21 to lead Windward Islands to 84 all out in 17.2 overs, while S Grimmond took 3/8 for Guyana. In reply, Guyana got to 85/9 in 18.4 overs with C Fraser top scoring with 41, while J Gasper snatched 3/29.

In another match, Windward Islands defeated Barbados. Details of that match was not available up to press time. The tournament continues today.