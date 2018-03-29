TT to host Women’s CONCACAF qualifying group

TT Women’s head coach Jamaal Shabazz.

THE GROUPINGS have been determined for the CONCACAF Caribbean Caribbean Women’s Qualifier towards the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The competition kicks off in May with TT hosting one of the five qualifying groups. It was determined at the draw at CONCACAF offices ,in Miami, on Tuesday, TT will host Group C which will include the hosts, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts/Nevis and US Virgin Islands.

The group winners will take part in the final round scheduled for July 2018. The top three finishers of the final round will qualify for the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

The CONCACAF Final Women’s Championship will take place in the United States from October 4-17, from which the top three teams will qualify for the World Cup in France, while the fourth-placed team will advance to a play-off against the third-placed team from CONMEBOL. A total of eight teams will play in the tournament.

TT Women’s team coach Jamaal Shabazz, in an immediate reaction to the draw, said his team will by no means underestimate any of its four opponents in the opening round.

“Where we are now in the women’s game is not where we were in 2014,” Shabazz said. “Therefore, with the utmost respect we treat this draw and the opponents that we must face. It’s good that we played Panama in these two games and it answered some questions for us with regards to the team and its preparations,” he added.

“Of course we are confident but we will by no means be cocky going forward into this competition, The preparation and approach will reflect that,” Shabazz stated.

TT will have the CFU Women’s Challenge Series as further preparation in April. One of the groups will be hosted in the twin-island republic.

Twenty teams from the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) will be in the hunt for top honours in the CFU Women’s Challenge Series. The competition will be played across five venues, namely Warner Park Sporting Complex in St Kitts; UWI JFF Captain Horace Burrell Center of Excellence in Jamaica; Stade Sylvia Cator in Haiti; Antigua Recreation Grounds in Antigua; and Ato Boldon Stadium Couva.

TT’s group includes Suriname (April 25), Grenada (April 27) and Guyana (April 30).