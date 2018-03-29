Todd’s Road centre on track

Susan Corbett, director of Community Development, left, Ryan Rampersad, councillor for Longdenville/Talparo; Dr Nyan Gadbsy-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts; Susan Shurland, deputy permanent secretary, Frank Matthews, president of the Todd’s Road Village Council and Rev Junior Francis at the rededication of the Todd’s Road Community Centre.

PUPILS of Todd’s Road Road RC School entertained with some lively drummology at the recent rededication ceremony of the Todd’s Road Community Centre.

The centre has been the community’s nucleus of activities and over the years residents have benefitted from courses and training programmes conducted by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, YTEPP and other agencies. Some have gone on to make a living from skills training imparted at the centre in areas that inlclude cake making and decorating, grow box, draperies, Chinese cooking, bread and pastries among others.

President of the village council Frank Matthews reaffirmed the council’s intent to care and maintain the centre in light of its vital role in the continued development and enrichment of the residents, according to a media release.

In her address Minister of Community Development Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, “Opening or rededicating a centre is a celebration for the ministry, in light of all the challenges and finding the solutions around those challenges, we are in celebratory mood because everyone at the ministry is happy and proud that we have gotten to this stage.”

Also attending the event was Ryan Mohammed who is the councillor for Longdenville/Talparo area of Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo and who represented MP Tim Gopeesingh. Mohammed grew up in the area and was pleased that a contractor from the community was selected to refurbish the centre and also completed it in record time.

MP for La Horquetta/Talparo Maxie Cuffie was also praised for getting the refurbishment project done as well as the upgrading of the Todd’s Road Recreation Ground.

Four members of the community were also recognised for their contributions to community and culture.