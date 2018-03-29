Tobago leader rejects Webster-Roy’s comments: "Tobago far from okay"

Watson Duke

Minority leader in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Watson Duke hit back at Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy this morning for comments made during last Friday's sitting of the Lower House in which she claimed that initial reports of the state of conditions in Tobago in light of continued challenges along the sea-bridge, were exaggerated.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Duke said while he was disappointed in her statements he was not surprised as he claimed Webster-Roy has been disconnected from the plight of her constituents and does not understand the challenges faced by citizens as basic necessities have become increasingly scarce due to transportation issues.

Newsday also spoke to President of the Inter isle Transportation Committee of Tobago Chamber of Commerce Diane Hadad who said she was clueless on the matter. Citing the closure of Republic Bank's Tobago Branch today Hadad said the issues in transport has hit Tobago's business sector especially hard as there have been reported increases in worker absenteeism.