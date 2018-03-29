‘TinTin’ killed in accident

KILLED: Schoolboy Darion Lucas

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

FORM Two student Darion Lucas never stood a chance of surviving Wednesday’s horrific accident near Fifth Company Road in Moruga. He and his bicycle crashed under the front of a truck filled with logs. Lucas, also called TinTin, of St Julien Village, New Grant was a student of Tableland Secondary School. He lived with his adoptive mother Marsha Kernahan, who was also his aunt.

Eyewitnesses told Newsday that at about 4 pm on Wednesday, Lucas was riding a bicycle downhill from the Fifth Company Road. At the same time, a 66-year-old man was driving a truck filled with lumber along the Moruga Road. The schoolboy skidded and crashed into the path of the truck. Lucas and the bicycle landed under the truck. His cousin Marian Forbes told Newsday Lucas was visiting relatives in the area, as he normally did. He arrived in Moruga earlier in the day and was seen riding the bicycle together with his cousins. “He was always a good child to me. Anywhere I see him, I would hail him, or he would hail me. Marsha had him since he was a baby. “I heard that right after the accident, the driver went to the police station,” Forbes said. Another relative said that while he was accustomed riding the bicycle in the area, he never frequented the area where he was killed. An autopsy at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital showed Lucas died of multiple injuries.

His funeral is planned for Tuesday at the Sixth Company Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The driver is assisting police and Sgt Santlal of the St Mary’s Police Post is investigating.