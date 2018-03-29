Three prison officers held trying to smuggle cellphones into Golden Grove

Three prison officers have been held allegedly trying to smuggle cellphones and related electronic accessories into the Golden Gove Remand Yard and Maximum Security Prison in Arouca this morning.

According to sources two of the officers were discovered trying to smuggle the items into the Remand Yard section of the prison, while another was held shortly after trying to smuggle similar items into the Maximum Security section.

Newsday spoke to Prisons Commissioner Gerald Wilson who confirmed the officers' arrest and said this was evidence of heightened security measures implemented at the nation's prisons earlier this month. He said this followed from the arrest of three visiting members of public who attempted to smuggle drugs stashed inside watermelons earlier this week.

"We have improved our intelligence capabilities and we continue to adopt a zero tolerance approach to prison officers who run afoul of the system and it's policies. It is just a matter of continuing to do the same."