Stolen bull calf found

NALINEE SEELAL

HOURS after Newsday published the story of a desperate mother offering a reward to anyone with information about a stolen pet bull calf named Gymbo, a member of the public told her where the stolen animal had been seen.

Lisa Sammy wasted no time in rushing to St Helena Village, Piarco, where she saw Gymbo in a pen behind a man’s home, but when she approached the animal he appeared to have a cut on his neck, and seemed weak, withdrawn and in pain.

“It simply broke my heart when I saw Gymbo in that condition,” said an emotional Sally yesterday. “He just stared at me, helpless as if in a daze, but his eyes told me that he wanted me to take him out of that pen and so that he could be saved from death.”

On Monday at 3.30 am, Gymbo was stolen from a pen behind Sammy’s Pasea home. The pet calf, which is extremely close to Sammy and her three children, was reported stolen to the Tunapuna police and the Praedial Larceny Squad.

Sammy offered a $1,000 reward for the return of her pet and her plea for his return appeared in Tuesday’s Newsday. Around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, a member of the public contacted Sammy to tell her where Gymbo was.

Sammy said the man who has Gymbo said he bought him from an Arima man for $1,500, but could not produce a receipt. She said she waited at the house where Gymbo was being kept till 7 pm on Tuesday hoping to take him home, but Praedial Larceny officers told her the investigation is ongoing and she would have to wait until it was determined.

Sammy said she left St Helena on Tuesday broken-hearted. She is unsure if Gymbo will survive the wound on his neck, and is yearning to be able to take him and nurse him back to good health. “I keep worrying that if that wound becomes infected he could die, and I am hoping that good sense will prevail and Gymbo will be returned to me.”