State free to collect property taxes after winning case

File Photo.

A High Court judge has dismissed former UNC minister Devant Maharaj's challenge of the enforcement of the tax.

Maharaj, last year, challenged the legality of the Commissioner of Valuations’ decision to “require all property owners to submit a Valuation Return Form (VRF)”, saying it was illegal and infringed his rights.

Justice Jacqueline Wilson on Thursday dismissed Maharaj's case and ordered that he pay the state's costs.

Maharaj was represented by Anand Ramlogan, SC, Alvin Pariagsingh and Jayanti Lutchmedial. The commissioner was represented by Deborah Peake,SC and Ravi Heffes-Doon while Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein, Rishi Dass and Sasha Bridgemohansingh appeared for the AG.

In her ruling, Wilson said it was clear from the commissioner’s evidence that the submission of the VRF was a voluntary exercise.

She said Maharaj’s claim wavered between challenging the validity of the VRF and seeking clarification as to its nature.

She was critical of what she said were “ambivalent statements” by Maharaj, together with the way in which he sought the court’s intervention before waiting for the commission to respond to a pre-action protocol letter.