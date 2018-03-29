Six fall ill on Cabo Star

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh reported six passengers on the MV Cabo Star have had to seek medical attention.

He provided the information in response to an urgent question in Parliament yesterday.

Deyalsingh said the passengers were triaged and diagnosed with very minor complaints, were all treated in hospital and subsequently discharged, and none had serious complaints that required them to be warded.

Deyalsingh said in the short time he had to respond to the question, he could not determine the factors that led to their conditions and did not know if any had pre-existing conditions.

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh asked if any of the ill passengers had been transferred from the water taxi, which caught fire en route from Tobago on Tuesday night, but Deyalsingh said he did not have that information.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, speaking on behalf of Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan who was abroad, said he was not aware of anyone suffering any injury on the water taxi Trini Flash on Tuesday and being taken to any medical institution.

Also during urgent questions, Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh asked if the water taxis were suitable for use on the sea bridge. Rowley said they could be used for the Tobago leg and though not ideal, they were suitable in emergencies, given the state of the sea.

Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein asked whether the marine insurance for the water taxis covered the territorial waters of Tobago, but Rowley said he did not have that information.