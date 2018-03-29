Short-lived run for escaped prisoner
A 36-year-old prisoner serving a two-year sentence for larceny was recaptured yesterday minutes after he made a quick dash for freedom.
According to reports around 10 am the prisoner was with other inmates at a garden opposite the Remand Prison when he was seen running away.
Officers chased and recaptured him a short distance away. He was returned and placed in solitary confinement.
The man reportedly told officers he was yearning to be in the free world and seized the opportunity to try to escape.