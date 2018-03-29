Russia influenced our election also?

THE EDITOR: Vladimir Putin was re-elected as President of Russia for another six-year term.

Few would question the genius of this man to have plotted his path to success since as early as 1999 when he was prime minister.

Like him or not, his skill to mastermind his return as president in 2012, after circumventing the constitutional rules, must be admired.

His influence on world politics is such that he is now accused of influencing the installation of the most powerful man in the world, US President Donald Trump.

Trump’s unique leadership style and political demeanour have an uncanny similarity with that of our own Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Indeed, if Putin does possess the skill, brilliance and foresight suggested to sway and dictate the politics of arguably the most influential country in the world, why not TT as well?

I can but ask: was our election influenced by external sources too?

The similarities are striking.

N SAMPSON

Sangre Grande