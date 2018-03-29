Robbery accused found hanging in cell

SAVED: Robbery accused Johnny Morgan is taken out of the San Fernando High Court after he was found hanging from his T-shirt in a cell yesterday. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

A MAN who is an accused in a robbery case failed in a bid to take his life yesterday in the cells at the San Fernando High Court. Johnny Morgan, 19, is before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine who is hearing cases in the High Court while the magistrates’ court building is being refurbished. After Antoine dealt with the case in which Morgan was granted bail, police escorted him to the cell downstairs the courthouse. Shortly before midday, police were alerted to a commotion among prisoners and when they responded, they saw Morgan hanging by his T-shirt from one of the iron bars. He was immediately lifted up and untied. An ambulance arrived on the scene within minutes and took him to the nearby San Fernando General Hospital where he was attended to and warded. He was reported to be in a stable condition.