Ramlal leads TT Under-15s to opening win
A BRILLIANT performance by Nick Ramlal led TT to an opening round five-wicket win over Barbados in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-15 tournament at Sabina Park, Jamaica, yesterday.
Bowling first, TT dismissed Barbados for 107 in 39.5 overs with Ramlal taking three for 38 and Andrew Rambaran grabbing 3/13. Tariq O’Neale was the top scorer for Barbados with 31, while Nimar Bolden contributed 20.
In reply, TT were in trouble on 33/4 after 13 overs. However, the TT middle order accepted the challenge led by Ramlal and Sachin Emrit. Ramlal was the top batsman with 38, while Emrit led TT to 108/5 in 39.5 overs with an unbeaten 22. Johann Layne finished with 2/20 for Barbados.
Today in round two TT will play Jamaica.
OTHER SCORES
Guyana 224/9 (S Yearwood 75, M Dindyal 59; A Auguste 5/33) vs Windwards 154 (44.4 overs) (K Gangadeen 34 not out, M Gopilall 3/25, C Ramraj 3/28) Guyana won by 70 runs
Jamaica 150 (42 overs) (Sanjay Walker 51, Ricardo Cox 29; Carlon Tuckett 4/27) vs Leeward Islands 78 (42.2 overs) (Jordan Johnson 4/11) Jamaica won by 72 runs
TODAY’S ROUND
TWO FIXTURES
Windward Islands vs Barbados
TT vs Jamaica
Leeward Islands vs Guyana