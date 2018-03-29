Just In
Thursday 29 March 2018
Cricket

Ramlal leads TT Under-15s to opening win

A BRILLIANT performance by Nick Ramlal led TT to an opening round five-wicket win over Barbados in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-15 tournament at Sabina Park, Jamaica, yesterday.

Bowling first, TT dismissed Barbados for 107 in 39.5 overs with Ramlal taking three for 38 and Andrew Rambaran grabbing 3/13. Tariq O’Neale was the top scorer for Barbados with 31, while Nimar Bolden contributed 20.

In reply, TT were in trouble on 33/4 after 13 overs. However, the TT middle order accepted the challenge led by Ramlal and Sachin Emrit. Ramlal was the top batsman with 38, while Emrit led TT to 108/5 in 39.5 overs with an unbeaten 22. Johann Layne finished with 2/20 for Barbados.

Today in round two TT will play Jamaica.

OTHER SCORES

Guyana 224/9 (S Yearwood 75, M Dindyal 59; A Auguste 5/33) vs Windwards 154 (44.4 overs) (K Gangadeen 34 not out, M Gopilall 3/25, C Ramraj 3/28) Guyana won by 70 runs

Jamaica 150 (42 overs) (Sanjay Walker 51, Ricardo Cox 29; Carlon Tuckett 4/27) vs Leeward Islands 78 (42.2 overs) (Jordan Johnson 4/11) Jamaica won by 72 runs

TODAY’S ROUND

TWO FIXTURES

Windward Islands vs Barbados

TT vs Jamaica

Leeward Islands vs Guyana

