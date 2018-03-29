Rachael Sukhdeo hospitalised
SHARLENE RAMPERSAD
RACHAEL Sukhdeo, widow of murdered Central car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment early yesterday morning.
Newsday understands the mother of two was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility’s Accident and Emergency department around 2.30 am. Doctors were told she had taken several painkillers.
Sources say Sukhdeo’s stomach was pumped and she was given intravenous fluids.
She was treated for several hours before leaving on her own. According to reports, medical staff decided they needed to contact the police, but Sukhdeo left before they arrived, removing her own intravenous lines.
Sheron was gunned down on Monday night while talking on his cellphone outside his in-laws’ Charlieville home.
Funeral arrangements are set for Friday morning at his Chaguanas home after which he will