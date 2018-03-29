Public holiday on Saturday
THERE will be no extra week-day holiday in TT despite two public holidays – Good Friday and Spiritual Shouter Baptist – falling on the same day tomorrow. In light of this, Saturday has been declared a public holiday.
This was confirmed by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday.
An official at the OPM referred Newsday to the Public Holidays and Festivals Act 19: 05 which states: “Where a public holiday falls on a Sunday or where two public holidays fall on the same day, the next following day that is not a public holiday shall be a public holiday.”
Friday is expected to be a very busy day with Roman Catholics participating in solemn Good Friday observances while members of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist faith will also take part in several activities.