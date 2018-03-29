PSA head: Election in 2020

PUBLIC Service Association (PSA) president Watson Duke yesterday dismissed allegations by Team Sentinel candidate Nixon Callender that he is occupying his office unlawfully. On Tuesday, Callender called on Duke to vacate the PSA’s office because once an election is put off, the executive has 90 days to leave the office. At a media conference yesterday at PSA’s headquarters on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Duke said he has always operated above board, and in keeping with the PSA’s constitution and election rules. He said last week a general council meeting was held to discuss an election committee, and to set a date for elections.

“After much discussion, the election will take place on November 23, 2020. I heard Mr Callender, who owes the PSA $200,000 for a court judgement, speaking about going to court. We want to ask Mr Callender to be very careful how he treads upon the Supreme Court of Justice steps. “Under the constitution of the PSA, it states any full-time or part-time officer of the PSA will continue to hold office in the PSA until the date of the next election. There is nothing hard about that to understand.”

Duke said there was a need to bring back stability to the PSA in order to conclude 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 pay negotiations. “They are coming after Board of Inland Revenue, Customs and Excise, at CDA, at WASA. “This is my ninth year, and I am willing to stand up to the government and say back off.”