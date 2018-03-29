Prisoner moved to tears after feet washed

BODY OF CHRIST: Prisoners receive communion from RC Archbishop Jason Gordon during a service at the Golden Grove prison in Arouca yesterday. PHOTO BY RATTAN JADOO

JENSEN LA VENDE

A lesson in humility was shared with inmates at the Port of Spain prison yesterday by RC Archbishop Jason Gordon, who washed and kissed their feet during his first official prison service, a celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

Moved by the compassion of the archbishop, convict Krischand Katwaroo, who will be released today after a two-month sentence for receiving stolen goods, began weeping as Gordon washed and kissed his right foot. Katwaroo said that moment changed his life and he, a Hindu, wanted to learn more about Jesus and promised Gordon he would visit the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception tomorrow for Good Friday mass.

Gordon also washed the feet of other inmates and prison officials, who included Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson.

In his homily, Gordon told the inmates, later identified as “clients” by Wilson, that they have a contribution to make to society and should begin the process of living that life of contributing while incarcerated.

“There is a freedom in Christ. What contribution is God calling you to make to society? If you understand what you have to live for, you will live differently. This is not the last chapter in your book. You have to want to write a better chapter when you leave but you have to begin in here,” Gordon told those gathered.

He added that “stinking thinking” of unforgiveness and haughtiness will lead people into trouble and those gathered should be humble like Christ. He smiled as he told them that all of humanity are sinners, but the inmates were just the ones that were caught and paying a public price. He added that the inmates should dream of the life they wish to live when they are released.

Wilson, in his address, implored the inmates to believe they do have a contribution to make to society and encouraged them to get involved in various programmes. He called on his officers to take a moment of introspection and find out what are they contributing to changing the inmates. He added that he too will reflect so that there will be a positive improvement on the inmates that all can be proud of.

Speaking with the media after the service, two inmates, Kirk Legall and Simba Sylvester said they were involved in programmes in the prison led by officer Alexander, were now changed men and were grateful for the programme, which included decorating and other forms of art.

Another thankful inmate was Danito Gurley, the lead singer in the prison band, Outfit International.

Gurley, who has been in the band for eight months earned the nickname “pastor” for constantly singing hymns and gospel songs in the prison, said the band made him braver and he plans to continue singing gospel on his release in the next two months.