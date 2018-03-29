PNM performance has Tobagonians depressed

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke believes Tobagonians are depressed at the handling of their affairs by the PNM administration. Speaking during the weekly briefing of the Minority Council on Tuesday at James Park, Duke said Tobagonians are in pain because of the virtual collapse of the seabridge.

“Tobagonians, while they appear to be quiet, they are saying that if Satan be the father of lies, then the PNM (People’s National Movement) is the place where his children lives. We have deceived over and over again by the PNM, both in Tobago and in Trinidad,” he said.

“The people do not have to put up with that folly from the PNM. The PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) is ready to lead this country. Should war break out, should a revolution break out, the PDP is ready to lead this country. Over the next few months we would be coming out from the shadows into the light and we would be preaching a different message of hope for Tobagonians. We would be engaging all and sundry, because enough is enough. It is not good enough to just criticise, but we must present an alternative.”

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar,addressing supporters during the United National Congress's Monday Night Forum at the Las Lomas Government Primary School, called on the Government to compensate Tobagonians for their losses.

“I say no to that," said Duke. "The losses in Tobago are not due to the Prime Minister, it is the business people, they have done nothing. They are shallow in their thoughts, and it is time that the business community man up and woman up and understand that Tobago depends upon them to lead the charge against the Government.

:I have lost my respect for the business community but they can gain it back. They have to now man up and act with a certain level of urgency to redeem the times.”