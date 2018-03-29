Moonilal raises questions about PSC appointee

MP for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal speaks during a sitting of the Lower House of Parliament at the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, yesterday. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says wealth manager Bliss Seepersad, the newest member of the Police Service Commission (PSC), should consider leaving her government-appointed position on the board of the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) to prevent any conflict.

He made the comment while responding to a motion by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for the Parliament to approve Seepersad’s nomination by President Paula-Mae Weekes. Rowley explained acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams was on a short-term appointment until March 31, but the term of office of the last PSC chairman had come to an end just before the end of the term of previous president Anthony Carmona. He said there was no one in the post of chairman of the PSC with the presidential change-over, and Weekes needed to have the appointment of Seepersad and a chairman of the PSC approved in order for the acting commissioner of police and his deputies to be appointed. Rowley stressed if this was not done by March 31, then on April 1 there would be no leadership in the Police Service.

He said, before March 19, there was consultation with the Office of the President, Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Opposition Leader and in a few days the process was completed. He pointed out Seepersad was very experienced in financial services and was very well qualified, and her skills in time management would be useful in dealing with the Police Service.

Moonilal, in response, pointed out that Seepersad was a member of the CDA board, appointed in December 2015. He said in this role she was working on behalf of the Government and the Cabinet, and was managed by a political party, while on the PSC she was required to be completely independent. Moonilal suggested Seepersad should reconsider whether she wanted to continue to serve as an appointee of a state board, describing the position as “untenable.”

Rowley replied he was disappointed that Moonilal viewed Seepersad’s serving on the CDA board as being a “lackey of the Government.”

He said Parliament members should encourage citizens to volunteer and they should not be identified by their political persuasion. Seepersad’s nomination was then voted on and approved.

**Just In**