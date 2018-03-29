Man held with pepper spray, tear gas, knives
NALINEE SEELAL
A 36-YEAR-OLD marine safety technician, dressed in full Muslim garb, drove into the the Santa Cruz police station on Tuesday night with Arabic music blaring, opened the four doors of the car, knelt down in front of it and began reciting Arabic prayers.
Officers on duty heard the loud music, looked and saw the unusual sight. One officer asked the man to stop and turn down the music. He refused. When they tried to get him to lower the music, he resisted and was subdued.
Police then searched the car, and found a can of pepper spray, a tear gas and knives.
The man was taken yesterday to the San Juan police station, where he is to be questioned by the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit and the Special Branch.
Investigators said yesterday that because of recent information about terrorist plots, they are not taking any chances.
The man is expected to be charged with being of possession of illegal items.