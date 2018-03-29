Lenten lesson in giving freely

Brian Mac Farlane and a team member pack toys to be shipped for children Dominica.

ARTIST Brian Mac Farlane sees the Lenten season as a good time to give praise and acknowledge the people who generously gave their time and resources to making his production Christmas Joy the Gift of the Drum a success.

Out of this production he has been able to give back to charitable causes and projects in which he has partnered with other entities.

In a media release Mac Farlane highlighted the virtues of giving but stressed on the joys of giving while expecting nothing in return, but rather giving to make a difference and not just a donation.

“While there is nothing wrong with having expectations, it really can limit our joy of giving and the ultimate experience for everyone involved,” Mac Farlane said. “...But when we can release our expectations and assist another person with the pure intention of just giving, it can be one of the most thrilling aspects of our lives, even when we hear or see no reaction or get nothing in return. Then we can just focus on helping another human being to alleviate some of their daily suffering.”

One of the beneficiaries of Mac Farlane and his team’s goodwill is The Children’s Ark, a non-profit organisation formed to “specifically cater to the desperate and dire needs of marginalised and ‘at risk’ children, particularly the young children and teenagers from impoverished and crime-prone areas in our country,” the release said.

Another partner and beneficiary is The Melissa Skerrit Foundation founded by the wife of the Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit. Skerrit (M) hosted a Christmas Eve children’s party for which 1,200 toys were collected during the run of the Christmas Joy in Trinidad and then shipped to Dominica.

More goodwill came through a partnership with the Living Water Community along with the sponsorship of Novo International Ltd, which resulted in various children’s and senior citizen’s homes being accommodated at closed audience, full-staged performances of the Christmas Joy presentation at the Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Mac Farlane was also grateful to corporate TT for their support for his production.

“As we look forward to this year’s’ production, I encourage you to join the movement of Joy,” he said. “Remember, giving is not just about making a donation. It is about making a difference!’’