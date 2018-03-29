Gonzales man unlucky second time

NALINEE SEELAL

A GONZALES man, who escaped death on February 22 by running into the Belmont police station, was shot on Saturday night and died on Tuesday.

On February 22, Garvin Leacock, 29, was walking near the Belmont Police station when a gunman in a dark-coloured car began firing at him. Leacock ran into the station and escaped.

However, at 7.30 pm on Saturday, Leacock was at Ward Lane in Belmont when he was again shot at and this time, he was hit. Leacock was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital but died of his injuries at 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said yesterday Leacock was known to them and had previously been arrested for several gun-related offences. They said he had reported threats to his life.