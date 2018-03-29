Foreign Affairs probes OAS Dominica incident

Senator the Honourable Dennis Moses, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, at Parliament. Photo: Angelo Marcelle

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement yesterday said it was investigating the recent incident at the Organisation of American States (OAS) in Washington DC of TT allegedly opposing a waiver of membership fees payable by hurricane-ravaged Dominica to the OAS.

"Currently, an investigation into the briefing arrangements of the public official and the circumstances involved in the discussion at the OAS is underway. Shortly a report, as requested, would be made available to the Honourable Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley.)"

The TT representative to the OAS is Anthony Phillips-Spencer.

However, the statement otherwise appeared to be self-contradictory as regards assigning any blame for the incident, in one part alleging misrepresentation in reports of the incident yet in another section saying a public official's actions did not represent any change in TT's concern for Dominica.

"The position presented at the OAS is not aligned with the actions, policy or orientation of Trinidad and Tobago towards Dominica.

"A suggestion by a public servant at an OAS meeting that Dominica's dues not be collected at this time but be deferred to some future time in no way reflects any change in the demonstrated concern of Trinidad and Tobago for the welfare of the people of Dominica."