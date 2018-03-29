Everything was above board Attorney at centre of Dillon’s ‘fake deed’ case

THE New York-based attorney at the centre of a property dispute involving National Security Minister Edmund Dillon and his “good friend” Neville Piper has sought to clear his name.

Dillon and attorney Ernest Wilson have been accused of participating in a fraudulent deed transfer and misappropriation of funds.

The minister has denied these allegations and yesterday, Wilson’s local associate Farid Scoon did the same.

Scoon was adamant that he was speaking on Wilson’s behalf and not Dillon’s. Wilson and Scoon went to university and law school together and are friends, colleagues and associates, Scoon said.

He said the press conference yesterday at his offices at Gordon Street, Port of Spain, was to address the “fake news” about Wilson. “He requested and authorised me to clear his name.”

Scoon provided a timeline of how Wilson became the lawyer who facilitated the transfer of the property to the multi-million-dollar condominium in Manhattan into both Piper’s and Dillon’s names.

Wilson, the lawyer said, met Dillon “only recently” in connection with the transfer.

Scoon did not say when they first met, but that Dillon instructed Wilson to prepare a deed for the property in both his and Piper’s names, making them joint tenants. Scoon said this was done and explained that in the event one of the two died, the apartment would automatically become the property of the survivor, under the principle of survivorship.

Wilson later met with Piper at the apartment and Dillon was present.

“Mr Wilson says when he entered the home, he noticed an old man in not-too-good health.”

The two struck up a conversation and Scoon said Wilson saw photographs of Dillon on the wall, including some of him in his military uniform, shaking the hands of former US president Barack Obama, and others of both Dillon and Piper together.

“Mr Wilson formed the impression the two obviously knew each other for quite some time and had a special relationship.”

Scoon said Wilson told him he had questioned Piper, asking him about his life in Trinidad and was assured that although the elderly man was physically sick, “he had no moments of non-lucidity.”

In recent court guardianship proceedings brought by Piper’s niece Esther Nichols, the Piper’s attorney Patricia Powis, who evaluated his medical condition, said Piper, at times, did not recall giving Dillon any interest in his apartment.

Scoon said when Wilson met with Piper and Dillon, Piper was aware of the transaction.

He also said Wilson was retained by Piper after it was discovered that the bank was to foreclose on the property for non-payment of the mortgage. The arrears were said to be around US$40,000-US$50,000.

A cheque was made out to Wilson for him to deposit into his escrow account. Scoon gave the media copies of the cheque yesterday.

The foreclosure matter came to an end when Wilson advised Dillon and Piper to pay the arrears directly to the bank. They did so and Wilson returned the money he was given by Piper.

Scoon also said when the deed was prepared, Wilson also made out a power of attorney for Dillon to act for Piper.