Central Statistical Building to be demolished
After being condemned in 2013, the old Central Statistical Building on Independence Square will be demolished on good Friday.
In a release sent to the media by Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, it was announced that the Ministry of Planning and Development will be the executing agency in this operation but will be receiving assistance from the East Port of Spain Development Company, Don Ramdeen Transports and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service who will be conducting traffic management.
As a result of the demolition, there will be restricted access to parts of Wrigtson Road, Richmond Street, Independence Square and Edwards Street.