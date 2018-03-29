Burglars break into supermarket
NALINEE SEELAL
BURGLARS who broke into the Saddle Road, Maraval, branch of Massy Stores between Monday night and early Tuesday tampered with the Republic Bank ATM to steal cash, but nothing was taken.
Police said yesterday that employees arrived for work on Tuesday and discovered a glass door prised open. They then discovered the ATM had been tampered with.
A joint team from the Western Division and Port of Spain police led by acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and Insp Godfrey Vincent visited the scene. Yesterday police questioned several employees and camera footage was expected to be made available to investigators.
Police believe a group of criminals have been targeting ATMs and banks.
However, a team led by Persad has been mandated to find them and bring them to justice.