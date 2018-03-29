B&B, guest houses, hotels report dismal bookings for Easter

By ELIZABETH GONZALES and SASHA HARRINANAN

Several resorts and guest houses in Tobago are registering zero occupancy for this Easter weekend with others struggling to reach the 50 percent mark and one reporting 100 percent bookings.

However an official at the Port Authority of TT (PATT) says bookings for the ferry service were not that different to Easter weekend last year.

Checks with CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency (TTA), Louis Lewis revealed international visitor arrivals are up even as the inter-island ferry service limps along.

OCCUPANCY RATES

Spence Holiday Resort at Crown Point is reporting 100 percent occupancy rate with all 27 rooms booked for this Easter vacation period. A customer representative at the resort told Business Day that guests had confirmed plane and boat tickets in hand before making further reservations.

But at Jimmy’s Holiday Resort in Crown Point, confirmed boat and plane tickets make little difference.

Managing to hit the 50 percent occupancy mark this Easter vacation, a spokesperson noted, however, it has been a real struggle to book all 20 self-contained apartments since last year Easter.

“Trinidadians, even with a confirmed ticket, not taking the chance to come here. They can easier go to another island that is cheaper and has a booming tourism. Why travel to Tobago when you have to take a whole day to get here and maybe two to three days to return,” said the spokesperson.

“Even with a confirmed boat ticket you have to take a two-hour shuttle to Piarco, then wait another three hours for a flight, and if you have a car, wait until the Cabo Star docks at the Scarborough Port at 11pm to collect your vehicle.”

The state-owned Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands is reporting a 40 percent occupancy rate for this Easter period, compared with 62 percent last year for its 178 rooms, a spokesperson said.

President of the Tobago Unique Bed and Breakfast & Self-catering Association, Kaye Trotman described this year’s Easter occupancy rate as the worst ever for the sector.

“It is bad even before the last boat was withdrawn from the sea bridge. This year is the worst because of the unpredictability of the air and sea bridges. Even though they are trying to sort it out, people are making alternative arrangements in Trinidad instead of their annual plans in Tobago,” she said.

Trotman said her Bed and Breakfast operation in Bon Accord, Native Abode, has zero occupancy except for a few reservations for Good Friday night only.

“Normally I would have been fully occupied from Wednesday (today) before the long weekend to (Easter) Tuesday.

“Even for jazz (Tobago Jazz Experience) I have no figures, no reservations, the guest houses are basically as empty as can be. “We have to wait and see, based on the advertising that is done for the Jazz Festival, on how it will attract those from the domestic market.

“The question is how much can Caribbean Airlines take even with the LIAT aircraft, since that extra aircraft is basically facilitating those who would have made bookings on the ferry; it’s not to accommodate those who might have changed their minds at the last minute,” she said.

At Rainbow Resorts in Crown Point, a spokesperson told Business Day that out of 14 rooms, only four will be occupied for the Easter weekend.

“When guests made reservations, they weren’t quite sure because of the issues with the boat or plane, and they were waiting to see if things got better. Our guests are now saying they are not confident that they will come over without facing any issues. Many of our visitors are trying to avoid the headache even with confirmed tickets in hand. They don't ‘want to get stranded’,” said the spokesperson.

For Unis Benn of Benn’s Holiday Apartment in Signal Hill, the solution might be to get out of the business altogether.

Benn said this was the first Easter season that she has recorded zero occupancy. “I only have a two-bedroom holiday apartment and I have never seen a situation as bad as this. It is really terrible. Even for the Carnival season I was empty, people called and cancelled because they couldn’t secure a ticket to come over.

“Right now, I am considering long term rental because it’s already Monday (with Easter this weekend) and I haven’t received any calls for reservations,” Benn told Business Day.

VISITOR ARRIVALS - LOCAL

The Easter weekend is traditionally the time of year when Tobago gets the highest number of visitors from Trinidad – many Trinis use the long weekend to go on staycation, especially those with school-age children who are home on Easter break.

Speaking with Business Day on March 27 – prior to the Trini Flash water taxi encountering difficulties en route from Tobago to Trinidad, in which 50 passengers had to be rescued from the vessel after it caught on fire off the North Coast of Trinidad – an official from PATT said, "This year's figures for Easter weekend ticket sales are slightly lower than last year."

"Remember we had issues on the sea bridge in 2017 too, so passengers are aware of the situation and that may be why the figures are similar. However in 2016, our last normal year in terms of sailings, we sold much more tickets for the ferry service."

Asked about ticket sales ahead of the actual Easter weekend, the PATT official said 682 tickets were sold for the Wednesday sailing (March 28) while close to 800 tickets each were sold for the Thursday and Friday sailings.

"We have much more Trinis going to Tobago than tourists on all of the sailings." Asked what sort of queries PATT is getting from potential customers, the official said, "People want to know if we still have tickets available for the Easter sailing or they're trying to confirm if their sailing is still on as scheduled."

While the TT Spirit continues its sea trials, PATT has made alternative arrangements from March 27 to April 3 "to accommodate the Easter holiday demand."

The water taxi service will transport passengers with confirmed ferry tickets on the TT Express/TT Spirit to/from Tobago during the eight-day period.

PATT has also made arrangements with state-owned Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) to provide seats "on a first come first served basis to passengers with confirmed tickets for the specific day sailing."

However those confirmed passengers are required to check in at the Ferry terminals in Port of Spain/Tobago, after which they "will be shuttled" accordingly, via PTSC bus, to the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad or the ANR Robinson International Airport, Tobago "at no additional cost."

"The vehicles of passengers with confirmed tickets (TT Express/TT Spirit) will be accommodated on the daily sailing of the Cabo Star," PATT stated.

VISITOR ARRIVALS - INTERNATIONAL

In contrast to the domestic tourism transportation woes, Tobago is seeing an increase in foreign visitors, particularly from the United Kingdom (UK).

TTA CEO Louis Lewis said, "For the time being, we've been focusing on the international market, targeting arrivals via the five existing direct flights to Tobago, and some that use CAL to come over after arriving in Trinidad."

Specifically, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways (BA) and Thomas Cook airlines all have direct flights from London to Tobago.

Virgin Atlantic flies in on Saturdays and Thursdays from Gatwick international airport. BA operates on Saturdays and Tuesdays, also out of Gatwick. While Thomas Cook has one flight, on a Sunday, it operates out of Heathrow, London and is a non-stop flight to Tobago.

Lewis said while Virgin Atlantic "resumed its service in 2014, BA has been in the market from about 2009 and Thomas Cook started this January. Given the domestic situation, these are critical for maintaining Tobago's connectivity with the international market."

He also told Business Day that TTA's winter 2018 promotion, particularly in Tobago's biggest market, the UK, is paying off.

"We've seen double digit growth there, with tour operators who feature Tobago getting a lot more business than usual," Lewis said.

Business Day also contacted newly-elected Chairman of the Tobago Division of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Claude Benoit.

He did not have the relevant information at the time and asked that we call back after his meeting with fellow Tobago Division executives, which was scheduled for late this past Wednesday afternoon.