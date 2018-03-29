Appeal Court rules against AG in Ayers-Caesar case

In another victory of sorts for former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar as two appellate court judges struck down the appeal of the Attorney General challenging the permission she received to bring judicial review proceedings against former President Anthony Carmona.

Ayers-Caesar in September was granted leave by Justice David Harris to have the court review decisions of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC), and Carmona.

Ayers-Caesar is claiming the JLSC acted unlawfully in seeking her resignation as a judge, that it unlawfully procured her resignation and it acted unlawfully in treating as effective her consequent purported resignation. Ayers-Caesar is also contending that the President’s continued refusal to set aside her resignation and reinstate her as a judge is unlawful.

The AG was named as representing the state in respect of the decisions of the president of which she complained.

The JLSC did not appeal Harris’ ruling.

In their majority decision, acting Chief Justice Allan Mendonca and Peter Jamadar both agreed that the President was the correct party to Ayers-Caesar’s lawsuit.

Justice Nolan Bereaux dissented, ruling that the president had no power to set aside a resignation or to reinstate a resignation already accepted.

The Attorney General was represented by Senior Counsel Reginald Armour, and attorneys Ravi Nanga, Ravi Heffes-Doon and Zelica Haynes-Soo Hon. Representing Ayers-Caesar are Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and attorneys Ronnie Bissessar and Vijaya Maharaj.