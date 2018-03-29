Almost $120,000 for Spiritual Baptist holiday celebrations
TEN groups will receive almost $120,000 for Spiritual Baptist holiday celebrations today, reported Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
Al-Rawi was responding to a question in Parliament on Wednesday about State funding for the holiday on behalf of Community Development Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.
He reported the groups in receipt of funding included: Foundation for Academic Advancement of Spiritual Baptist Youth, $15,000; Holy Nazareth Spiritual Baptist Church, $15,000; West Indian United Baptist Sacred Order, $5,000; Spiritual Baptist Sanctuary, $5,000; The Council of Elders of Spiritual Shouter Baptist Faith of Trinidad and Tobago, $40,000; Judah Healing Temple $4,000; Holy Faith Tabernacle $5,000; and St Ann's Church of Spiritual Metaphysics Inc $20,000.
The holiday is being celebrated but the public holiday will be tomorrow. The holiday commemorates the repeal on March 30, 1951 of the 1917 Shouter Prohibition Ordinance that prohibited the activities of the Shouter or Spiritual Baptist faith.