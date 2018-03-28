Wildlife survey done for Tobago
A wildlife survey for Tobago has been completed and a report handed over to the Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries.
The survey done by Professor John Agard and Dr Luke Rostant of the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus, provides baseline data on the status of wild animals and floral populations on the island. The data includes estimates on the densities and distribution of species and the habitat use of these species.
The findings are expected to inform guidelines on hunting on the island, as well as a national wildlife database.
The project was funded by the Green Fund Carbon Sequestration Project through the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).