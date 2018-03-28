Who shot Sheron?

SHOT DEAD: Sheron Sukhdeo.

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

WHO shot Sheron? This is the question on the lips of investigators and relatives after well-known car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo was killed on Monday night. He was shot near a relative’s house on Caroni Savannah Road in Charlievile.

Police, up to late yesterday, were unable to ascertain a motive for the killing. No one has been held. Investigators returned to the scene yesterday to gather CCTV footage and record statements.

On her Instagram account, Sukhdeo’s wife Rachael Sukhdeo recently shared a series of photos which showed her taking out dentures from the front of her mouth. She said, “You literally spoiled my smile...you don’t know what he did to me.” The injuries were said to have been sustained after a quarrel on Carnival Tuesday but the incident was not reported to police.

In February 2016, Rachael posted pictures on her husband’s Facebook account of herself with bruises and lacerations which, she claimed, he had inflicted. He was arrested days later and a restraining order was imposed on him by a magistrate. But in October that year, Rachael dropped the charges saying she and her husband had resolved their differences.

When Sukhdeo was arrested for breaching the protection order late in 2017, Rachael made a tearful plea to Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally to release him and drop the charges. This wasn’t the only time Sukhdeo saw the inside of a cell. In March last year he was charged with receiving a stolen Toyota Rav 4 and a Nissan Qashqai. He was granted $200,000 bail.

Yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, relatives and close friends gathered to witness the post mortem examination. Relatives refused to talk except to say they were under orders not to say anything.

Rachael, wearing a black top and dark jeans, was at all times flanked by Sukhdeo’s family and people who worked for the deceased millionaire. She left the building after identifying Sheron’s body and locked herself in a black Honda car while she awaited the autopsy report.

While family members remained mum on his death, several of Sukhdeo’s friends and close associates took to social media to express their condolences. His brother Shaun Sukhdeo posted: “Only you alone my brother know the love we have for each other. No matter what you will always be in my heart. RIP my King. World Boss for life.”