Wednesday 28 March 2018
Use your community centre

Community Development Secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack says fully utilising Tobago’s community centres is a main focus of the Division.

“I would like to impress upon the fact that Tobago is unique, in that we may be the only island not just in the Caribbean, but I dare say in the world that has so many community facilities per capita according to our population size,” Melville-Jack said.

She noted that the community centres were currently being used for classes in the Technical Vocational Skills Programme, which was launched last month with 43 evening classes and 12 day classes at 27 community centres across the island.

Melville-Jack said the support offered to Tobagonians was unparalleled as the programme allowed persons to invest in themselves and build their skillset.

