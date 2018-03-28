Tobago Beach Jazz cancelled

Event producer and musical director Carl Beaver Henderson, left, with frontline singers Ajala, Jason ‘Fridge’ Seecharan, Kay Alleyne Michelle Xavier and Derek Patience at last year’s inaugural Tobago Beach Jazz event at Turtle Beach.

“IT’S regrettable that after last year’s successful event, there were a lot of people really looking forward to this year’s second edition... and the musicians were all geared up.”

These are the pained words of veteran musician and producer of Tobago Beach Jazz, Carl Beaver Henderson.

After a successful inaugural show held at Turtle Beach last year, Henderson said the organisers truly regretted having to take the decision to cancel the 2018 edition of the event.

He explained, “There was keen interest from corporate Trinidad and Tobago to come on board, but the general uncertainty surrounding the Tobago Jazz Experience (artistes were only announced last week) and the inconsistency with the inter-island ferry, made it difficult to secure a timely commitment from additional sponsors.”

In the face of all these uncertainties, Henderson was happy to say that bmobile, the show’s main sponsor, kept its commitment and “we are indeed thankful for their continued support.”

He said Beach Jazz was an expensive undertaking and to host a successful event like the 2017 edition, significant sponsorship is required.

Henderson also said: “We the organisers, felt it was in the best interest of everyone to skip 2018 and to focus all our efforts on August 2018 and on the 2019 event. A standard was set last year, and we are not willing to compromise; Beach Jazz 2019 is already in discussion stage.”

He is also currently in talks with Turtle Beach Hotel about the prospect of hosting a first-time event in July/August 2018.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused, sadly, all things considered, this was the most prudent decision and we hope that those who made bookings to Tobago use the opportunity to enjoy the THA’s Jazz Experience. Look out for Beach Jazz in 2019,” Henderson said.