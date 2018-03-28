THTI hosts gold tournament in July
The Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (THTI) would hold its first Annual Golf Tournament on July 14-15 at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands.
Announcing the tournament on March 16 at THTI’s Blenheim, Mt St George campus, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Sheppard said the tournament would contribute to brand development for the Institute and to tourism on the island.
Sheppard said he expects two big name golfers to participate in the event.
He said the funds raised through the tournament would be used to supplement the subvention from the Tobago House of Assembly for the running of THTI and to undertake new projects.
“There are sponsorship plans available and these range from $3,000 to $175,000 and we are asking everyone, for the benefits of the students to give generously.”
For further information, call THTI at 660-2196 or email at info@thti.edu.tt