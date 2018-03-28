Sinanan assures public: Ferry fire would not affect trips to South Trinidad

Minister of Works & Transport Rohan Sinanan. Photo: Angelo Marcelle

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan offered few details into Tuesday's fire aboard the Trini Flash, water taxi, which left over 50 passengers trapped aboard the vessel.

However he sought to assure public that the incident would not hinder trips from Port of Spain to San Fernando and vice versa, as there were other water taxis up to the task.

Speaking with Newsday today, Sinanan said a full investigation has been launched into the blaze and was unable to provide much details until the findings of the report became available, but expressed relief that no passengers were injured during the incident.

"The National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) and the Port Authority of TT will be doing a report which they will submit to the Ministry of Works shortly, so until we get that report there isn't much that we can say until a full investigation is done.

In the meantime there are several water taxis so this will not affect that. This vessel was taken out and assigned to the port and it is unfortunate that this has happened."