Scott, Drakes claim Green Mile titles

A youngster gives participants support at the Green Mile event as the Carifin Games continued at the Sand Track, Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, on March 21.

SALINA SCOTT and Jean-Paul Drakes copped the women’s and men’s running titles respectively when the Green Mile event of the CariFin Games took place at the Sand Track, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on March 21.

Scott claimed the top spot among the women with a time of six minutes and 40 seconds (6:40). When asked how she felt about the Green Mile event she stated, “CariFin is an easy event to place in and it gives you motivation for the bigger events.”

It was the second consecutive win for Scott in the event. Finishing second with a time of 7:18 was Nakifa Punta of Republic Bank and in third place with a time of 7:25 was Stacey Anne Jack of First Citizens, who said she is ready for the Chancellor Challenge event taking place at the Lady Chancellor Hill, from 5 pm, today.

Drakes of Republic Bank placed first in 4:59 among the men. He described CariFin as “the financial Olympics” that promotes health to stay active and as a great experience for the employees to venture outside and be active apart from sitting and working.

In second place was Abijah Phillip also of Republic Bank with a time of 5:21, while ending third was Kris Deonanan of Guardian Group in 5:27. Deonanan said he had some challenges during the event saying, “The Green Mile is always one of the more challenging events because of the surface, wind - because the distance is a lot shorter everybody is pushing extremely hard from the start.”

Among the walkers, Deodath Harrikissoon of First Citizens placed first in the men’s and overall category with a time of 9:25.