Over $9 M in speeding tickets issued since January
An increased presence of police officers on the nation's roadways has led to a significant increase in the number of speeding tickets issued for the year thus far, according to police Road Safety Coordinator Brent Batson during a police media briefing this morning on Sackville Street, Port of Spain.
Batson said since January officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch have issued a total of 9,640 tickets amounting to an estimated $9.6 M and said this was a record figure for the police service.
He said the large figure was evidence of the work being done by the police service in adopting a more aggressive approach to ensuring road safety and credited the issuance of tickets to additional speed guns procured by the police service.