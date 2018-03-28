Just In
Wednesday 28 March 2018
Over $9 M in speeding tickets issued since January

SPEED TRAP: Police officers on a speed-trap traffic exercise along south Trunk Road, La Romaine

An increased presence of police officers on the nation's roadways has led to a significant increase in the number of speeding tickets issued for the year thus far, according to police Road Safety Coordinator Brent Batson during a police media briefing this morning on Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

Batson said since January officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch have issued a total of 9,640 tickets amounting to an estimated $9.6 M and said this was a record figure for the police service.

He said the large figure was evidence of the work being done by the police service in adopting a more aggressive approach to ensuring road safety and credited the issuance of tickets to additional speed guns procured by the police service.

