NAAA president says thank you

PRESIDENT of the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) of TT Ephraim Serrette thanked all supporters and stakeholders for helping the sport of track and field to a resounding success in 2017.

On Saturday, the sport of track and field wo n all six categories at the First Citizens Sports Foundation awards held at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s. Jereem Richards (400m/200m runner) and Michelle-Lee Ahye (100m/200m) won the senior sportsman and sportswoman of the year 2017 awards. In the junior category, 100m sprinter Adell Colthrust and shot put athlete Ianna Roach took the top awards. The NAAA also won the Jeffrey Stollmeyer Award in the large category. The Jeffrey Stollmeyer Award is given to a National Governing Sports Body that has demonstrated initiatives and made significant improvements in its administration and towards the development of its athletes. The men’s 4x400m relay team won the Lystra Lewis award for winning gold in the 2017 World Championships. In a press release Serrette thanked everyone who made 2017 a fruitful year for the track and field.

“As president of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago, I wish to take this opportunity to say thank you and show respect to our athletes and coaches for their dedication, hard work and effort that they put into this beloved sport of track and field,” Serrette said.

Serrette continued, “You’ll have earned the admiration and pride through your participation and the commitment of our coaches to the development of the sport while offering wisdom, care and guidance both on and off the field to their athletes continues to play a great part in the success of the sport.”

Serrette also thanked all those behind the scene who made the sport advance last year. “To all other stakeholders, sponsors, parents, volunteers and technical officials, who give of their time industriously each weekend, thank you for consistently providing that support because it takes a well-oiled team to achieve these acknowledgements. I must make mention of the Sport Company of TT, Division of Sport and Youth Affairs – Tobago House of Assembly and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs for their support. Lastly, to all board members, your unrelenting efforts, obligation, dedication, passion and support during the year has proven to be insurmountable. My heartfelt thanks to you all.”