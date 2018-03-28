Man fined $200 for sending death threat voice note

ANGERED that his estranged girlfriend was siding with her brother, 28-year-old Akiel Clarke sent her a voice note threatening to beat her to death with a shovel.

Fearful for her life, Makeba Carrington reported it to police who arrested and charged him with assault by using threatening language.

Yesterday Clarke, a plumber, appeared before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the First Court. He was also charged with two other offences: using obscene language and resisting arrest after another incident. He pleaded guilty to all three offences.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told the court that last Wednesday at 9.23 pm, Carrington received several voice messages on her cell phone at her home in Vistabella. She recognised the voice and number of the sender as those of Clarke, with whom she had a relationship for approximately five years.

In one of the messages, he said: “Murder is the code. I eh taking that one, dawg. I will beat you with a shovel.”

Carrington reported it to San Fernando police and PC John investigated. The offence is contrary to Section 4 of the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02 which states : “Every person who unlawfully assaults or beats any other person, upon complaint by or on behalf of the party aggrieved, is liable to a fine of $400 or to imprisonment for three months.”

Two days later, police arrested Clarke and when they told him what they were investigating, he responded: “Boss, me eh mean nothing by that.”

With respect to the two other charges, the prosecutor said that at 9 pm on Wednesday, PC Noel and other police were on duty at Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando and saw Clarke on the road. Seedan said Clarke began cursing at the police and accusing them of harassment. A policeman tried to arrest him, but he began pulling away violently, using more obscenities. With the assistance of other police, they subdued and arrested him.

On the charge of using threatening language, the magistrate fined him $200 or 14 days in jail. The maximum fine for this offence is $400. She also fined him $200 for using obscene language and $800 for resisting arrest. He has 21 days to pay the fines.